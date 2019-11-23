A Note: Read Oxford "Very Short Introductions" as a Way of Studying for the Econ 105 Exam...

In general, I am not a believer in studying by rereading things you have read before. I am a believer in reading new things, related to but different from those already assigned in the course. This seemed (and seems) to work far better for me than going back over what I have already read. (Some clues as to why this works can be found in Andy Matuschak: Why Books Don’t Work https://andymatuschak.org/books/: "People [who] do absorb knowledge from books... are the people who really do think about what they’re reading.... If they take some notes, they’re not simply transcribing the author’s words: they’re summarizing, synthesizing, analyzing. Unfortunately, these tactics don’t come easily..." It comes easily to me if I am reading something new but related.) If you are like me, you might find it more productive in studying for the exam not to reread already assigned passages, but rather to take a look at three books from Oxford's Very Short Introduction series:

Christopher J. Berry (2028): Adam Smith: A Very Short Introduction https://www.google.com/books/edition/Adam_Smith_A_Very_Short_Introduction/B_lyDwAAQBAJ...

(2028): Adam Smith: A Very Short Introduction https://www.google.com/books/edition/Adam_Smith_A_Very_Short_Introduction/B_lyDwAAQBAJ... Robert Skidelsky (2010): Keynes: A Very Short Introduction https://www.google.com/books/edition/Keynes_A_Very_Short_Introduction/ji7qS75PtMYC...

(2010): Keynes: A Very Short Introduction https://www.google.com/books/edition/Keynes_A_Very_Short_Introduction/ji7qS75PtMYC... Peter Singer (2000): Karl Marx: A Very Short Introduction https://www.google.com/books/edition/Marx_A_Very_Short_Introduction/j1WsDAAAQBAJ...