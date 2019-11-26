Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

...What's going on with Suleiman might be as simple as poor choice of objectives; a wiser commander would have attacked, not Vienna, but the reasons for a wider hinterland to defend Vienna. (It's an intersection of trade routes. If they're not effective trade routes, well. Give it some time, and things become much simpler.) It might be as simple as just not having a mechanism of legitimacy; there's no way to defeat people who can't give up. And destruction turns out to be much more work.

Armies get better by fighting; a good ruler doesn't want that. A strong central ruler must not allow that. Any conquest on the borders must be deliberate and carefully managed; successful, popular generals are a structural threat. The fragmented nature of Europe, the increasing importance of the New World, and the sheer lack of mediation mechanisms mean that the Europeans fight incessantly. They get better; they don't always get better at applicable things, but sometimes.

The Roman rise is an example of this, too; generations of warfare in the italic peninsula result in military capability not so much in arms (though there might be that, too; torsion catapults count) but in common understanding of war as an economic activity, a career, and a social norm. Export that and individually superior fighters lose. Caesar conquers Gaul.