Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Dire Straits: Money For Nothing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAD6Obi7Cag:

Dire Straits: Money for Nothing Lyrics: "Now look at them yo-yo's, that's the way you do it

You play the guitar on the MTV

That ain't workin' that's the way you do it

Money for nothin' and your chicks for free...

...Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it

Lemme tell ya, them guys ain't dumb

Maybe get a blister on your little finger

Maybe get a blister on your thumb

We got to install microwave ovens, custom kitchen deliveries

We got to move these refrigerators, we gotta move these color TV's

See the little faggot with the earring and the make up

Yeah buddy that's his own hair

That little faggot got his own jet airplane

That little faggot he's a millionaire

I shoulda learned to play the guitar

I shoulda learned to play them drums

Look at that mama she got it stickin' in the camera man

We could have some-

And he's up there, what's that?

Hawaiian noises?

Bangin' on the bongos like a chimpanzee

That ain't workin' that's the way you do it

Get your money for nothin', get your chicks for free

Listen here

Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it

You play the guitar on the MTV

That ain't workin', that's the way you do it

Money for nothin' and chicks for free

