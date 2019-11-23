Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Comment of the Day: Kansas Jack on Mark Knopfler: Good On You Son https://www.bradford-delong.com/2019/11/mark-knopfler-good-on-you-son-for-the-weekend.html?cid=6a00e551f0800388340240a4c2a9ab200d#comment-6a00e551f0800388340240a4c2a9ab200d: 'Agree with all this. Knopfler is like the tectonic plates moving. It's huge, but mostly unseen and unappreciated. Such smooth guitar and subtle lyrics. And when unsubtle...well, "Money for Nothin'" gets sanitized (even on Sirius) but the offending lyric is exactly how a lot of guys in the 80s talked, which is the whole point. Every time a radio station skips that line I tell myself, "Hey, Huckleberry Finn gets banned over a bad word too but Twain uses that word to point out the evil." Knopfler's solo album Shangri-La was welcomed with mixed reviews (Rolling Stone gave it 3.5 stars which is typically the clearest signal it is a 5-star record) but go back and listen to how easily he makes those chords, lets a few notes just hang in the air, he's a story teller. It is folk and blues and just a classic. Kick back and listen to the lyrics and his haunting guitar expertise. His take on Ray Kroc is so understated and cool, "If they're gonna drown stick a hose in their mouth," he has Ray mumbling about his buying out the McDonald brothers. I dare anyone to listen to the song about Sonny Liston and not be moved. And a juxtaposition of gangsters and coal miners with lyrics like, "There beneath a bridge comes to a giant car/A shroud of snow upon the roof. A Mark X jag-u-ar./Thought the man was fast asleep./Silent still and deep./ No. Both dead and cold./Shot through with bullet hoooooooooles." I just typed that from memory, excuses if I missed a word or two. Knopfler's music is poetry...
Dire Straits: Money For Nothing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAD6Obi7Cag:
Dire Straits: Money for Nothing Lyrics: "Now look at them yo-yo's, that's the way you do it
You play the guitar on the MTV
That ain't workin' that's the way you do it
Money for nothin' and your chicks for free...
...Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it
Lemme tell ya, them guys ain't dumb
Maybe get a blister on your little finger
Maybe get a blister on your thumb
We got to install microwave ovens, custom kitchen deliveries
We got to move these refrigerators, we gotta move these color TV's
See the little faggot with the earring and the make up
Yeah buddy that's his own hair
That little faggot got his own jet airplane
That little faggot he's a millionaire
We got to install microwave ovens, custom kitchen deliveries
We got to move these refrigerators, we gotta move these color TV's
We got to install microwave ovens, custom kitchen deliveries
We got to move these refrigerators, we gotta move these color TV's
I shoulda learned to play the guitar
I shoulda learned to play them drums
Look at that mama she got it stickin' in the camera man
We could have some-
And he's up there, what's that?
Hawaiian noises?
Bangin' on the bongos like a chimpanzee
That ain't workin' that's the way you do it
Get your money for nothin', get your chicks for free
We got to install microwave ovens, custom kitchen deliveries
We got to move these refrigerators, we gotta move these color TV's
Listen here
Now that ain't workin' that's the way you do it
You play the guitar on the MTV
That ain't workin', that's the way you do it
Money for nothin' and chicks for free
Money for nothin' chicks for free
Money for nothin' chicks for free
Money for nothin' chicks for free
Money for nothin' chicks for free
Money for nothin' chicks for free
Money for nothin' get your chicks for free
Money for nothin' and the chicks for free
Money for nothin' and the chicks for free
Look at that, look at that
Money for nothin' chicks for free (I want my, I want my MTV)
Money for nothin' chicks for free (I want my, I want my MTV)
Money for nothin' chicks for free (I want my, I want my MTV)
Money for nothin' chicks for free (I want my, I want my MTV)
Easy, easy money for nothin' (I want my, I want my MTV)
Easy, easy chicks for free (I want my, I want my MTV)
Easy, easy money for nothin' (I want my, I want my MTV)
Chicks for free (I want my, I want my MTV)
That ain't workin'
Money for nothing, chicks for free
Money for nothing, chicks for free...
#commentoftheday #2019-11-23