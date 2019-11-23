Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Duncan Black: What Was It All About https://www.eschatonblog.com/2019/11/what-was-it-all-about.html: 'There isn't going to be much soul-searching from New York Times journalists about how they, specifically, were the marks for this Ukraine stuff. Donald Trump is the stupidest man in America, but he is smart enough to know that the New York Times would run with "battling accusations of corruption" every time they mentioned Candidate Biden. And I mean the New York Times. They were the target. Whether they are active players or dumb saps is another question...