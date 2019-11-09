Very Briefly Noted 2019-11-19:

The Littlest JupyterHub: Distributing Materials to Users with nbgitpuller http://tljh.jupyter.org/en/latest/howto/content/nbgitpuller.html: Generate nbgitpuller links for your JupyterHub https://hub-binder.mybinder.ovh/user/jupyterhub-nbgitpuller-kl3p5hox/apps/binder/link_generator.ipynb...

Navy Safety Center: Photo of the Day: The Fridge https://www.public.navy.mil/navsafecen/Documents/Photo/601-650/648.pdf...

Wikipedia: Mars Cycler https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mars_cycler...

Morgan Kelly: The Standard Errors of Persistence https://delong.typepad.com/files/persistence.pdf...

John Scalzi: Oh, Look, Another Silly Kvetch About Me: "This is where I renew my amused exasperation that Heinlein has been claimed as a plaster idol by the sort of fellow who thinks that in The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, he wouldn’t have been marched out of an airlock by now, and commensurately, that no one other than he and his little pals can claim him. Surprise, m-----------s, I get to claim him, too. Heinlein was edgy, brilliant, cranky, problematic, inconsistent, inspirational and influential. Lots of what he wrote hasn’t aged well at all, and lots of what he wrote still works a treat...

Michael Schwarz (2018): Rise of the Machines: The Economic Implications of Autonomous Vehicles https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teo0Emdy1ME...

Michelle Pacansky-Brock: Benefits of a Liquid Syllabus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDpO5hIpBBE...

md2pdf: Markdown to PDF https://md2pdf.netlify.com/...

Sci-Hub: Removing barriers in the way of science https://sci-hub.tw/...

Library Genesis http://gen.lib.rus.ec/...

Pandoc: About Pandoc https://pandoc.org/...

Isidore of Seville: Herodotus on the Web https://web.archive.org/web/20150318135740/http://www.isidore-of-seville.com/herodotus/...

Wikipedia: Yoweri Museveni https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoweri_Museveni...

Amazon: Jabra Speak 510 MS: Professional Unified Communicaton Speakerphone https://www.amazon.com/Jabra-Speak-510-Professional-Communicaton/dp/B06X15NDTV/ref=asc_df_B06X15NDTV/...

Karl Marx (1847): Wage Labor and Capital https://delong.typepad.com/files/wage-labour.pdf...

Karl Marx (1853-6): The Eastern Question https://delong.typepad.com/files/marx-eastern.pdf...

Hansard (27 April 1863): Cotton Manufacturing Districts https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/1863-04-27/debates/a442b93f-ac48-4665-8706-33f6782960d2/CottonManufacturingDistricts...

Wikipedia: Russian Reversal https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_reversal: 'Here in America, is very good, everyone watch television. In old country, television watch you...

Imprisonment by Malthus and "Negative Liberty" https://www.bradford-delong.com/2019/03/imprisonment-by-malthus-and-negative-liberty.html: 'it is questionable if all the mechanical inventions yet made have lightened the day’s toil of any human being. They have enabled a greater population to live the same life of drudgery and imprisonment, and an increased number of manufacturers and others to make fortunes. They have increased the comforts of the middle classes...

Noah Smith: Harvard and Top Private Schools Should Increase Admissions a Lot: "Harvard Is Doing America’s Best Students No Favors: Top private schools should increase admissions a lot. Don’t worry: Quality won’t suffer...