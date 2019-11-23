Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Very Briefly Noted 2019-11-23:

Hagit Caspi: Interview with Berkeley Economics Professor Yuriy Gorodnichenko https://www.econ.berkeley.edu/content/interview-berkeley-economics-professor-yuriy-gorodnichenko...

Ben Thompson: Integration and Monopoly https://stratechery.com/2019/integration-and-monopoly/: 'I have written about Apple’s integration multiple times over the years.... First, integration provides for a superior user experience.... Second, integration maximizes the likelihood of success for new products.... Third, integration is incredibly profitable because it is, from a money-making perspective, a monopoly: Apple devices are the only ones that run iOS...

Andrew Liptak: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series Is Getting a Second Season https://www.tor.com/2019/11/18/amazon-lord-of-the-rings-series-second-season-renewal/: 'Amazon’s upcoming Middle-earth series is still years away from debuting on the company’s streaming service, but it’s already granted the series an early second season renewal, according to Deadline. The news isn’t a huge surprise...

Eric Roston: The Man Who Got Economists to Take Climate Nightmares Seriously https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/the-man-who-got-economists-to-take-climate-nightmares-seriously-1.1308840...

Rebecca Araten: Harvard Economist Martin Weitzman, Known for Climate Change Scholarship, Dies at 77 https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2019/9/6/martin-weitzman-obituary/: 'The New York Times reported that the Nobel decision ushered Weitzman into a period of emotional distress, and that the famous economist wrote a note doubting his ability to make further advances in the economic field...

John Hawks (2008): Did Humans Face Extinction 70,000 Years Ago? http://johnhawks.net/weblog/reviews/genetics/mtdna_migrations/sub-saharan-africa-population-size-behar-2008.html...

Tom Junod: Can You Say...“Hero”? https://classic.esquire.com/article/1998/11/1/can-you-say-hero: 'Fred Rogers has been doing the same small good thing for a very long time...

Felix Salmon: Meltdown! : 'Situational awareness: Jack Dorsey, the founder and CEO of Twitter, came clean yesterday about how the "machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting" in digital ads erodes our civic discourse. Take solace that doesn't happen here at Axios Edge: You're about to read the exact same ad that every other subscriber gets to see...