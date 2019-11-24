Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

hoakly: macOS Catalina Boot Volume Layout https://eclecticlight.co/2019/10/08/macos-catalina-boot-volume-layout/: 'One valuable trick for always using the right path in Terminal is to locate the folder or file in a Finder window, and drag and drop that into the command line. macOS then magically performs any path conversions for you. You may also find my utility Precize useful, as it gives paths, inode numbers, and a great deal more. For details of the roles and purposes of these folders, and those within the Home folder, please refer back to the previous article detailing the volume layout of macOS 10.14 Mojave...