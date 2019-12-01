Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Wikipedia: Athena Promachos: "One of the earliest recorded works by Pheidias and was originally a well-known and famous Athenian landmark.... It originally stood between the Erechtheion and the Propylaea.... According to the Greek Byzantine historian, Niketas Choniates, the Athena Promachos stood at around thirty feet (10 meters) tall.... Made entirely of bronze.... The term 'Promachos' meaning 'fighting before' or 'in front of' was not originally used when referring to the statue; this nickname came later, most notably being used by Zosimus.... Shortly after 465 CE... the sculpture was transported to Constantinople... Niketas Choniates documented a riot taking place in the Forum of Constantine in Constantinople in 1203 CE where a large, bronze, statue of Athena was destroyed by a 'drunken crowd' of Crusaders which is now thought to have been the Athena Promachos.... Of surviving models thought to represent the type, the two outstanding ones are the Athena Elgin, a small bronze statuette in the Metropolitan Museum of Art,[10] who bears an owl in her outstretched hand (as among some coin types), and the Athena Medici torso in the Musée du Louvre...