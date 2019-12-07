Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Benoît de Courson and Nicolas Baumard: Quantifying the Scientitic Revolution https://drive.google.com/file/d/14XXlDjyru9i05_SN3ybp-FGmbsZDhm5U/view: 'We leverage large datasets of individual biographies to build national estimates of scientific production during the early modern period.... Per capita estimates reveal striking differences across countries, with the two richest countries of the time (England and the United Provinces)... much more scientifically productive than the rest of Europe.... Scientific creativity is associated with other kinds of creative activities in philosophy, literature, music and the arts, suggesting a common underlying factor. Our results also challenge long-held hypotheses regarding the role of religion, universities, demography, and the printing press, and support the idea that economic development and rising living standards are key to explaining the rise of modern science...