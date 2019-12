Claire Montialoux: "Thrilled to present the new version of https://twitter.com/cmontialoux/status/1179783865331638272 'Minimum Wages and Racial Inequality' with Ellora Derenoncourt: http://clairemontialoux.com/files/DM2019.pdf. Key finding: 20% of the decline in the racial earnings gap during Civil Rights Era stemmed from one single reform of the minimum wage...