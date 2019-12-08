Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Be sure to apply by January 26!: Equitable Growth: 2020 Request for Proposals https://equitablegrowth.org/research-paper/2020-request-for-proposals/: 'Equitable Growth considers proposals that investigate the link between economic inequality and individuals’ economic outcomes and well-being, poverty and mobility from poverty, the macroeconomy, and sustainability. We are particularly interested in dimensions of inequality, including race, ethnicity, gender, and place, as well as the ways in which public polices affect the relationship between inequality and growth...