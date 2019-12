I have not yet gotten to Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez's The Triumph of Injustice, but Equitable Growth's Kate Bahn has: Kate Bahn: "'The Triumph of Injustice'... shows that the average tax rate is 28%, but for the very very rich, the tax rate is effectively 23%. https://twitter.com/LipstickEcon/status/1184477242765774848 This is due to the incomes of the richest not being subject to individual income taxes...