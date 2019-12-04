Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

UC Hastings Professor, Academic Leaders Call for Support of AB5: "A letter calling on the U.S. Senate to support AB5, a law that would force the gig economy giants like Uber and Lyft to classify its workers as employees instead of independent contractors.... 'We write as academics (including law professors, labor economists, political scientists, sociologists, and historians) from across the country who have studied the intersections of law, regulation, misclassification, the platform economy, and/or precarious work. As a legal matter, we unequivocally support the California Supreme Court’s decision in Dynamex v. Superior Court of Los Angeles (2018) and AB5, the legislative effort to make employee-status the default under state law and to codify the ABC test…We oppose attempts to carve gig workers out', the letter reads...