Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Elimination of "the influence of the working-class movement" understood as demands for equitable growth and limitations on inequality, yes. Elimination of "democracy", no. As Hitler is claimed by Hermann Rauschning to have said, "Why need we trouble to socialize banks and factories? We socialize human beings!" Fascists are very happy to have majorities on their side. Today's Republican Party which seeks to rule as a minority is an anomaly. Boris Johnson is not unhappy that he beat Jeremy Corbyn by 14%-points in the December 12, 2019 British general election. And Adler's assumption that there is a ruling class is naive. Fascism can be turned to serve the interests of an economically dominant class, yes; but it can also be turned to serve the interests of other groups defined and that define themselves in other ways:

Rakesh Bhandari: 'Max Adler on fascism https://twitter.com/postdiscipline/status/1205721944126939137: "The conscious exploitation of all the various currents of discontent, declassement and worker-hatred, as well, of course, as antisemitism, to construct a movement by means of which, despite the opaque and mutually antagonistic interests of these various groups, democracy and with it the influence of the working-class can be eliminated." The autonomy of the fascist state from all classes is illusory: "When government appears to free itself from the interests of particular classes, even of the ruling class, and become, as it were, common property in its relations to everyone without exception. this process of dissociation in actual fact only takes place in the minds of those who believe in it"...