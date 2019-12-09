Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

It is now very, very clear that whatever Facebook says about how it strives to keep your data private is unreliable. Organizations are what they do: Facebook is an organization that makes money out of offering people data they can use to try to hack your brain: Kate Conger, Gabriel J.X. Dance and Mike Isaac: Facebook’s Suspension of ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Apps Reveals Wider Privacy Issues https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/20/technology/facebook-data-privacy-suspension.html: "Facebook said on Friday that it had suspended tens of thousands of apps for improperly sucking up users’ personal information and other transgressions, a tacit admission that the scale of its data privacy issues was far larger than it had previously acknowledged. The social network said in a blog post that an investigation it began in March 2018—following revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a British consultancy, had retrieved and used people’s Facebook information without their permission—had resulted in the suspension of 'tens of thousands' of apps that were associated with about 400 developers. That was far bigger than the last number that Facebook had disclosed of 400 app suspensions in August 2018.... Facebook... suspended 69,000 apps. Of those, the majority were terminated because the developers did not cooperate with Facebook’s investigation; 10,000 were flagged for potentially misappropriating personal data from Facebook users. The disclosures about app suspensions renew questions about whether people’s personal information on Facebook is secure, even after the company has been under fire for more than a year for its privacy practices...