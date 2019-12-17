Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

An excellent piece from Fiona Scott Morton on the current state-of-play in antitrust: Fiona Scott Morton: Modern U.S. Antitrust Theory and Evidence Amid Rising Concerns Of Market Power and Its Effects: An Overview Of Recent Academic Literature: "The experiment of enforcing the antitrust laws a little bit less each year has run for 40 years, and scholars are now in a position to assess the evidence. The accompanying interactive database of research papers https://equitablegrowth.org/research-paper/modern-u-s-antitrust-theory-and-evidence-amid-rising-concerns-of-market-power-and-its-effects/ for the first time assembles in one place the most recent economic literature bearing on antitrust enforcement.... Horizontal mergers.... Vertical mergers.... Exclusionary conduct.... Loyalty rebates.... Most Favored Nation clause.... Predation.... Common ownership.... Monopsony power.... Macroeconomics and market power...