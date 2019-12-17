Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Barry Eichengreen, Poonam Gupta, and Oliver Masetti: On the Fickleness of Capital Flowsl https://voxeu.org/article/fickleness-capital-flows: "According to conventional wisdom, capital flows are fickle. Focusing on emerging markets, this column argues that despite recent structural and regulatory changes, much of this wisdom still holds today. Foreign direct investment inflows are more stable than non-FDI inflows. Within non-FDI inflows, portfolio debt and bank-intermediated flows are most volatile. Meanwhile, FDI and bank-related outflows from emerging markets have grown and become increasingly volatile. This finding underscores the need for greater attention from analysts and policymakers to the capital outflow side...