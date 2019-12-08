Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

The psychological makeup of the American conservative media pundit is very strange indeed: Paul Krugman (2014): Phosphate Memories https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2014/08/05/phosphate-memories/: "Does anyone remember this, from Erick Erickson of Red State? 'Washington State has turned its residents into a group of drug runners—crossing state lines to buy dish washer detergent with phosphate. At what point do the people tell the politicians to go to hell? At what point do they get off the couch, march down to their state legislator’s house, pull him outside, and beat him to a bloody pulp for being an idiot? At some point soon, it will happen.' Yes, because there’s no possible reason meddling politicians should interfere with Americans’ God-given right to use phosphates however they like. Oh, wait. 'It took a serendipitous slug of toxins and the loss of drinking water for a half-million residents to bring home what scientists and government officials in this part of the country have been saying for years: Lake Erie is in trouble, and getting worse by the year. Flooded by tides of phosphorus washed from fertilized farms, cattle feedlots and leaky septic systems, the most intensely developed of the Great Lakes is increasingly being choked each summer by thick mats of algae, much of it poisonous. What plagues Toledo and, experts say, potentially all 11 million lakeside residents, is increasingly a serious problem across the United States.' It’s true that farms are the biggest problem, but every little bit hurts...