Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Steve M.: There Won't Be a Battle for the Gop's Soul, and If There Is One, Reformicons Will Be Noncombatants https://nomoremister.blogspot.com/2019/12/there-wont-be-battle-for-gops-soul-and.html: 'Resistance to government social programs means that Republican politicians run on an economic philosophy that's counter to what most Americans want, including their own voters. But their voters don't mind, because GOP pols distract them with talk about how much Democrats like open borders and Drag Queen Story Hour and gun confiscation. That plus gerrymandering and Democratic vote suppression is still working for Republicans, and may work again in 2020. Rubio is only 48, and he surely believes that Republicans will need a message more positive than "Suck it, libtards!" one of these days—though that moment of reckoning never seems to come.... But he likes to think he's a good man doing the Lord's work—or at least he's trying to position himself as a good man, because he believes that's a promising market niche in politics. There's no battle for the soul of the Republican Party.... The party consists of corporatists who are unabashed about it and corporatists who occasionally pretend that's not what they are. The only question is whether increasing numbers of Republican politicians in the foreseeable future will be pretenders. Trump was one in 2016, and it worked, because he still sounded like a liberal-hating tough guy. Rubio is one now, and it probably won't be to his benefit, because he sounds almost like a liberal. GOP voters want the economy to work better for them, but they want liberal tears more...