Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

And I am ashamed that I still have not read Steve Greenhouse's new book, Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor https://www.google.com/books/edition/Beaten_Down_Worked_Up/bBl5DwAAQBAJ: Joseph A. McCartin: The Future of American Labor https://www.commonwealmagazine.org/squeeze-stranglehold: 'From Squeeze to Stranglehold: No writer is better equipped than Steven Greenhouse to assess how both American workers and the American labor movement are doing in the early twenty-first century.... Greenhouse has spent the past five years freelancing important labor stories and stepping back to write his new book.... He opens with a string of disturbing vignettes that illustrate workers’ current struggles, including rampant wage and hour violations, deteriorating workplace-safety enforcement, unpredictable scheduling practices, stagnant wages, retirement insecurity, lack of paid sick or vacation days, and abusive management...