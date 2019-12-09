Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

John Cassidy : Trump Is Poison for Suburban Republicans—So Why Won’t They Turn on Him? | The New Yorker https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/trump-is-poison-for-suburban-republicansso-why-wont-they-turn-on-him : 'when will endangered Republicans summon up some courage and challenge their rogue President? For at least two reasons, the answer is: not until the voters repudiate him first. Most elected Republicans live in mortal fear of Trump’s Twitter feed, which he turns on anyone from his own party who dares to criticize him...

...(Exhibit A: Paul Ryan, the former Speaker of the House, who told the author Tim Alberta that Trump “didn’t know anything about government,” only to find himself dismissed by the President as an incompetent loser.) And Republican politicians are equally frightened of Trump’s supporters, who have seized control of the local Party machinery in many parts of the country and react just as ruthlessly as he does to any perceived disloyalty. (Exhibit B: Francis Rooney, a congressman from southwest Florida. Last month, Rooney suggested that he might be open to the possibility of impeaching Trump. A few days later, after being targeted by local activists, he announced that he was retiring at the end of the term.)

As November, 2020, approaches, many Republicans representing suburban districts may follow Tim Hugo’s example and try to localize their races, with hopes of getting a different result. A few may even pray that Trump loses both the Presidency and his stranglehold on the G.O.P., but they will keep those invocations to themselves. Of that, we can be virtually certain....