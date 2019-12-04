Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Why invite people onto the TV just so that they can tell lies? I do not understand American journalism today: Zachary Basu: Trump Trade Adviser Peter Navarro: Tariffs Aren't Hurting Anyone in the U.S.: "White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on CNN's 'State of the Union' Sunday that tariffs on Chinese goods are not hurting consumers in the United States, despite reports to the contrary from researchers at Harvard, the University of Chicago, the International Monetary Fund, the Federal Reserve of Boston and more...