Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Very Briefly Noted 2019-12-02:

Izabella Kaminska: Stablecoins as a Euphemism for Full-Reserve Banking https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2019/11/18/1574073401000/Stablecoins-as-a-euphemism-for-full-reserve-banking-/: 'In a world where fully-reserved digital stablecoins reign supreme, however, banks would have to pre-fund.... The cash float being what it is (mostly government-debt backed), that amounts to even greater sums of guaranteed funding for the government instead of the private sector.... Chances are the private sector would then respond creatively and arguably even more riskily...

Numba: A ~5 Minute Guide to Numba https://numba.pydata.org/numba-doc/dev/user/5minguide.html: "Numba is a just-in-time compiler for Python that works best on code that uses NumPy arrays and functions, and loops. The most common way to use Numba is through its collection of decorators that can be applied to your functions to instruct Numba to compile them. When a call is made to a Numba-decorated function it is compiled to machine code 'just-in-time' for execution and all or part of your code can subsequently run at native machine code speed!... Numba is available as a conda package for the Anaconda Python distribution: conda install numba...

MacRumors: How to Reset AirPods, AirPods 2, and AirPods Pro https://www.macrumors.com/how-to/reset-airpods/...

U.S. Military Manpower—1789 to 1997 https://www.alternatewars.com/BBOW/Stats/US_Mil_Manpower_1789-1997.htm...

Wikipedia: _United States Marine Corps _ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Marine_Corps#American_Civil_War_to_World_War_I...

pydata: linear regression in python, outliers/leverage detect https://songhuiming.github.io/pages/2016/11/27/linear-regression-in-python-outliers-leverage-detect/...

FRED: Unemployment Rate https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/UNRATE...

An Open Letter to Ben Bernanke https://economics21.org/html/open-letter-ben-bernanke-287.html: '(November 15, 2010)...

The Two Faces of Jean-Baptiste Say... https://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2010/04/the-two-faces-of-jean-baptiste-say.html...

More from the History of Economic Thought: John Stuart Mill Contra Say's Law, 1844 https://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2010/03/more-from-the-history-of-economic-thought-john-stuart-mill-contra-says-law-1844.html...

UVA Library: Understanding Diagnostic Plots for Linear Regression Analysis https://data.library.virginia.edu/diagnostic-plots/...

Robert Alvarez: Creating Diagnostic Plots in Python https://robert-alvarez.github.io/2018-06-04-diagnostic_plots/: 'and how to interpret them...

statsmodels: Regression Plots https://www.statsmodels.org/dev/examples/notebooks/generated/regression_plots.html...

A Collection of Unmitigated Pedantry: Collections: This. Isn’t. Sparta. Part I: Spartan School https://acoup.blog/2019/08/16/collections-this-isnt-sparta-part-i-spartan-school/...

A Collection of Unmitigated Pedantry: _ Collections_ https://acoup.blog/...

Wikipedia: _Lysander _ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lysander: 'Little is known of Lysander's early life. Some ancient authors record that he rose to Spartan citizenship from helot or even slave origins.[2] Lysander's father was Aristocleitus, who was a member of the Spartan Heracleidae; that is, he claimed descent from Heracles but was not a member of a royal family. He grew up in poverty and he showed himself obedient and conformable...

Wikipedia: Gylippus https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gylippus: 'Gylippus, like his father, met his downfall in a financial scandal; entrusted by Lysander with a treasure of silver coins for delivery to the ephors at Sparta, he could not resist the temptation to embezzle part of the shipment. Upon discovery of this theft, Gylippus fled Sparta and went into exile. He was condemned to death in absentia and disappears from historical records...