Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Very Briefly Noted 2019-12-06:

Patrick Stewart: Galaxy Quest https://web.archive.org/web/20140113105956/http://www.bbc.co.uk/cult/st/interviews/stewart/page13.shtml: 'I had originally not wanted to see [Galaxy Quest] because I heard that it was making fun of Star Trek and then Jonathan Frakes rang me up and said "You must not miss this movie! See it on a Saturday night in a full theatre". And I did and of course I found it was brilliant. Brilliant. No one laughed louder or longer in the cinema than I did, but the idea that the ship was saved and all of our heroes in that movie were saved simply by the fact that there were fans who did understand the scientific principles on which the ship worked was absolutely wonderful. And it was both funny and also touching in that it paid tribute to the dedication of these fans...

David Romer (2018): Economics 134: Macroeconomic Policy from the Great Depression to Today https://www.econ.berkeley.edu/sites/default/files/course-homepage/2018-01-14/syllabus/Economics%20134%20Syllabus.pdf...

Wikipedia: The Return of Depression Economics and the Crisis of 2008 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Return_of_Depression_Economics_and_the_Crisis_of_2008: 'Krugman suggests that policymakers "relearn the lessons our grandfathers were taught by the Great Depression" and prop up spending and enable broader access to credit...

Youtube: Disney's Zorro https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0icu-DbZr28&list=PL150C101BDB5788AE...

George A. Akerlof (2019): What They Were Thinking Then: The Consequences for Macroeconomics during the Past 60 Years https://pubs.aeaweb.org/doi/pdfplus/10.1257/jep.33.4.171...

Paul Krugman (2011): Mr. Keynes and the Moderns https://www.princeton.edu/~pkrugman/keynes_and_the_moderns.pdf...

D. E. Moggridge and Susan Howso: Keynes on Monetary Policy, 1910-1946 https://www.jstor.org/stable/pdf/2662224.pdf?refreqid=excelsior%3A388ccc8f3ac7d38d097622a88e770b85...

Moses Finley: The World of Odysseus https://delong.typepad.com/finleyodysseus.pdf...

FRED: Four Components of Aggregate Demand https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?graph_id=524363&rn=499...

Timothy B. Lee: How Neural Networks Work—And Why They’ve Become A Big Business https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/12/how-neural-networks-work-and-why-theyve-become-a-big-business/: 'This is the first in a multi-part series on machine learning—in future weeks we'll take a closer look at the hardware powering machine learning, examine how neural networks have enabled the rise of deep fakes, and much more.... Making neural networks deeper didn't do much to improve performance if the training data set wasn't big. Conversely, expanding the size of the training set didn't improve performance very much for small neural networks. You needed both deep networks and large data sets—plus the vast computing power required to complete the training process in a reasonable amount of time—to see big performance gains. The AlexNet team was the first one to put all three elements together in one piece of software...

FRED: Real Gross Private Domestic Investment/Real Potential Gross Domestic Product https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?graph_id=516169&rn=403...

Barry Naughton (2017): Is China Socialist? https://delong.typepad.com/files/naughton.pdf...

Edward John Moreton Drax Plunkett Dunsany: Fifty-one Tales https://archive.org/details/fiftyonetales00dunsgoog/page/n4...

King James Version: Ecclesiastes 9:11 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ecclesiastes+9%3A11&version=KJV: 'I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all...

Diego Velázquez: The Surrender of Breda https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Surrender_of_Breda...

Wikipedia: Spanish Road https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanish_Road...

Christopher Marlowe: The Jew of Malta https://www.gutenberg.org/files/901/901-h/901-h.htm...

Friedrich Engels (1877) Anti-Duhring https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1877/anti-duhring/ch11.htm: 'Up to this point we have proceeded from the assumption that Herr Dühring's persistent habit of misquoting is done at least in good faith, and arises either from his total incapacity to understand things or from a habit of quoting from memory — a habit which seems to be peculiar to historical depiction in the grand style, but is usually described as slovenly. But we seem to have reached the point at which, even with Herr Dühring, quantity is transformed into quality...

Michael Boskin &al. (2010): An Open Letter to Ben Bernanke https://economics21.org/html/open-letter-ben-bernanke-287.html: 'The planned asset purchases risk currency debasement and inflation, and we do not think they will achieve the Fed's objective of promoting employment...

*Tsinghua University *: School of Economics and Management http://www.sem.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/qianyy: 'Qian, Yingyi: Professor, Department of Economics; Distinguished Professor of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Tsinghua University; The Fourth Dean (2006-18), School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University...

Robert Waldmann: Critique of the Golgotha Program https://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2009/07/robert-waldmann-has-an-interpretation-of-karl-marx-that-is-new-to-me.html...