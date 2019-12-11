Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Nick Rowe: Increased Price Flexibility is Destabilising in New Keynesian Models. (And a Price-Level Path Target is Stabilising) https://worthwhile.typepad.com/worthwhile_canadian_initi/2019/12/increased-price-flexibility-is-destabilising-in-new-keynesian-models-and-a-price-level-path-target-i.html: 'It's more complicated than this, of course. Because I have over-simplified the model by assuming that the central bank has a lag of "one period", and that the only real interest rate that matters is that same "one period" real interest rate. But you get the gist...