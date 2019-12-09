Walter Womacka's Socialist "Realist" Stained Glass...
Walter Womacka Stained-Glass Restoration https://www.moz.de/kultur/artikelansicht/dg/0/1/1043774/ in the former State Council building on Berlin's Schlossplatz, now the home of the European School of Management and Technology:
How the East German Government Wanted to Pretend It Had Been, Was, and Would Be
The German Revolution of 1919
Karl Leibknecht and Rosa Luxemburg: "In Spite of All!"
Communists Resisting Nazis, and the Reichstag Fire
Russian Soldiers Rescue Germany from the Nazis
Post-WWII Reconstruction
Workers by Hand and Brain United: Farmer, Factory Worker, Architect
Young Girls Dancing
Doves of Peace
Workers of the DDR
Technologies of Full Communism
The Family Under Full Communism
