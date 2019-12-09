Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (December 9, 2019)

Walter Womacka's Socialist "Realist" Stained Glass...

Walter Womacka Stained-Glass Restoration https://www.moz.de/kultur/artikelansicht/dg/0/1/1043774/ in the former State Council building on Berlin's Schlossplatz, now the home of the European School of Management and Technology:

How the East German Government Wanted to Pretend It Had Been, Was, and Would Be

The German Revolution of 1919

Womacka-12-1919-german-revolution

Karl Leibknecht and Rosa Luxemburg: "In Spite of All!"

Womacka-11-_in_spite_of_all_-karl-liebnecht-rosa-luxemburg

Communists Resisting Nazis, and the Reichstag Fire

Womacka-10-communists-resisting-nazis-_-reichstag-fire

Russian Soldiers Rescue Germany from the Nazis

Womacka-9-russian-soldiers-rescue-germany-from-nazis

Post-WWII Reconstruction

Womacka-8-post-wwii-reconstruction

Workers by Hand and Brain United: Farmer, Factory Worker, Architect

Womacka-7-ddr-farmer-worekr-architect

Young Girls Dancing

Womacka-6-socialism-dancing-girls

Doves of Peace

Womacka-4-socialism-peace

Workers of the DDR

Womacka-ddr-workers-2

Technologies of Full Communism

Womacka-1-technology-under-full-communism

The Family Under Full Communism

Womacka-2-family-under-full-communism

