Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Comment of the Day: Dilbert Dogbert: I am old as dirt. https://www.bradford-delong.com/2020/02/deskilling-among-manufacturing-production-workers-vox-cepr-policy-portal.html#comment-6a00e551f0800388340240a509a3d8200b I remember how all the magazines of my youth were full of do it yourself articles. Now the mags I pickup from time to time are about buying stuff. I used to know the publisher of Sunset Magazine, Bill Lane. As a young married it was full of DIY articles. Now it is full of buy it stuff. What has happened is the DIY has shifted to the internet. I worked up close and personal with engineering either as a draftsman or as an engineer. A lot of the skills I learned as a draftsman are now done by a drafting program. Same with a lot of the skills i learned as an engineer. I have built 7 boats over my lifetime. Had to learn all those old shipbuilding skills from the days of wooden boats and sails. Today's mass employment has to be deadly dull. Maybe that is why loans for education became so onerous. Keep the slaves bound to the debt as they go quietly crazy...