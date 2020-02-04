Determinants of Ideas Growth
Slides: https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/econ-135-lecture-4.pptx
Read: J. Bradford DeLong: Lecture Notes: Determinants of Ideas Growth https://github.com/braddelong/long-form-drafts/blob/master/solow-model-6-innovation.ipynb
Additional Readings:
- Michael Kremer (1993): Population Growth and Technological Change: One Million B.C. to 1990 https://delong.typepad.com/files/kremer-million.pdf...
- Charles I. Jones and Peter J. Klenow: Beyond GDP? Welfare across Countries and Time https://web.stanford.edu/~chadj/JonesKlenowAER2016.pdf...
- Chang-Tai Hsieh, Erik Hurst, Charles I. Jones, & Peter J. Klenow: The Allocation of Talent & U.S. Economic Growth https://web.stanford.edu/~chadj/HHJK.pdf...
- C.I. Jones: The Facts of Economic Growth https://web.stanford.edu/~chadj/facts.pdf...
- Philippe Aghion, Benjamin F. Jones, & Charles I. Jones: Artificial Intelligence & Economic Growth https://web.stanford.edu/~chadj/AJJ-AIandGrowth.pdf...
- Charles I. Jones: Paul Romer: Ideas, Nonrivalry, & Endogenous Growth https://web.stanford.edu/~chadj/RomerNobel.pdf...
- Richard R. Nelson & Howard Pack: The Asian Miracle & Modern Growth Theory http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.977.8217&rep=rep1&type=pdf...
- Charles I. Jones & Paul M. Romer: The New Kaldor Facts: Ideas, Institutions, Population, & Human Capital https://web.stanford.edu/~chadj/JonesRomer2010.pdf
This File: https://delong.typepad.com/teaching_economics/ideas.html
Edit This File: https://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883401b8d2c935d5970c/page/6a00e551f0800388340240a4bad1e3200c/edit?saved_added=n
Up a Level: Economic Growth in Historical and Comparative Perspective: https://delong.typepad.com/teaching_economics/econ-135.html
bCourses: https://bcourses.berkeley.edu/courses/1487685/discussion_topics/5664627
#berkeley #economicgrowth #highlighted #teachinggrowth #2020-02-04