North Atlantic Political Economy, 1870–1914
Malthusian Agricultural Economies

Determinants of Ideas Growth

Slides: https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/econ-135-lecture-4.pptx
Read: J. Bradford DeLong: Lecture Notes: Determinants of Ideas Growth https://github.com/braddelong/long-form-drafts/blob/master/solow-model-6-innovation.ipynb

 

Additional Readings:

 

Posted on February 04, 2020

