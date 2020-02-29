Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

If you are in DC, definitely a thing to go to: Equitable Growth: EconCon 2020 https://econcon2020.org/: 'We are the economy: EconCon 2020 is a movement-wide convening that brings together organizers, campaign professionals, researchers, experts, communicators, and advocates from across the country and the movement. Attendees will build connections, discuss pressing issues of the day, plan for the future, and learn how to fit a wide range of policy debates into a coherent progressive economic worldview. Together, and by using every channel available, we will be able to advance an economic vision that delivers shared, sustainable growth and true prosperity for all...