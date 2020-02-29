Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Claudia Sahm is making the podcast circuit. Definitely worth listening to: Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal: This Is How to Use Fiscal Stimulus to Stave Off The Next Recession https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-03/this-is-how-to-use-fiscal-stimulus-to-stave-off-the-next-recession: 'There's a growing consensus that governments need to act more aggressively in using fiscal policy to stave off the next recession, and that monetary policy simply isn't powerful enough. But how do you actually go about it? What do you spend the money on, and how do you get politicians to disburse it in a timely manner? On this week's Odd Lots, we speak with Claudia Sahm, a former Fed economist who is now at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, on ways to systematize and automate an early and aggressive fiscal response to economic weakness. Sahm has achieved fame for her so-called "Sahm Rule" which can provide policymakers with an early warning sign of when a recession might be brewing...