Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Equitable Growth's great new hire Claudia Sahm on diversity in innovation: Claudia Sahm: The U.S. House Committee on Small Business https://twitter.com/Claudia_Sahm/status/1217559995597971462 had an important meeting on Enhancing Patent Diversity for America’s Innovators https://docs.house.gov/Committee/Calendar/ByEvent.aspx?EventID=110372. They heard from Andrea Ippolito… from W.E. Cornell.... “Who Becomes an Inventor in America? The Importance of Exposure to Innovation".... Why it is important for the government to collect demographic information on who receives patents.... Chaleampong Kongcharoen.... Rick Wade shared facts about the need for more diversity among our innovators...