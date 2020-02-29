Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

I learned from Claudia Goldin that women's acquiring the social and technological power to plan win childbearing would take place was one of the most liberating things that happened to American women in the 20th century. Still true. Rolling back that power has huge costs: Kate Bahn: _"New research demonstrates https://twitter.com/LipstickEcon/status/1222557020747857925 the costs associated with abortion restrictions. I spoke to Emily R Peck about how “it’s not just whether you have a child or not but whether you have control over those decisions.” Bodily autonomy translates to more opportunities in the economy...