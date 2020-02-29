Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

MIT Technology Review noted Equitable Growth leader Heather Boushey's book Unbound: David Rotman: The Best Books in 2019 on the Economy We Live in https://www.technologyreview.com/s/614993/the-years-best-books-on-the-economy-we-live-in/: 'The year 2019 produced some evidence-based antidotes to the trendy political narratives of robot domination and the collapse of capitalism. I’m struck by the number of truly brilliant books on economics this year. My list of favorites is below.... Unbound: How Inequality Constricts Our Economy and What We Can Do about It by Heather Boushey: Think rising levels of inequality are just an inevitable outcome of our market-driven economy? Then you should read Boushey’s well-argued, well-documented explanation of why you’re wrong...