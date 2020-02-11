Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

This feature, started by Equitable Growth now-alumnus Nick Bunker, is always one of my monthly must-reads. The JOLTS data set is a uniquely valuable source of information: Raksha Kopparam and Kate Bahn: JOLTS Day Graphs: November 2019 Report Edition https://equitablegrowth.org/jolts-day-graphs-november-2019-report-edition/: 'Every month the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases data on hiring, firing, and other labor market flows from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, better known as JOLTS.... This report doesn’t get as much attention as the monthly Employment Situation Report.... Below are a few key graphs using data from the report...