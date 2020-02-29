Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

This was absolutely great great great great news for us associated with Equitable Growth: Equitable Growth: Longtime Capitol Hill Staffer Named Policy Director at Equitable Growth https://equitablegrowth.org/press/longtime-capitol-hill-staffer-named-policy-director-at-equitable-growth/: 'WASHINGTON—The Washington Center for Equitable Growth today announced that longtime congressional staffer Amanda Fischer has joined the organization as its new policy director. “As our new policy director, Amanda will lead the development of our policy priorities and help position the organization as a go-to resource for understanding the impact of rising inequality in the U.S. economy and what policymakers can do about it,” said Equitable Growth President and CEO Heather Boushey. “Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help advance an evidence-backed policy agenda to promote economic growth that is strong, stable, and broadly shared.” Fischer most recently served as chief of staff for Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA)...