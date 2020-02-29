Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Note this and note this well: The principal reason U.S. relative female labor-force participation is lagging behind OECD peer economies is that our society is markedly less friendly to women working outside the home than our peer societies are: Elisabeth Jacobs and Kate Bahn: Women’s History Month: U.S. Women’s Labor Force Participation: "A change in direction for U.S. policies related to childcare and early education, along with a strong national paid leave policy for family leave could help to reverse the downward trend of U.S. women’s labor force participation and put it back on the same path that most other developed countries are on...