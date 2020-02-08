Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Esteban Ortiz-Ospina, Diana Beltekian and Max Roser: Trade and Globalization https://ourworldindata.org/trade-and-globalization: 'Over the last two centuries trade has grown remarkably, completely transforming the global economy. Today about one fourth of total global production is exported. Understanding this transformative process is important because trade has generated gains, but it has also had important distributional consequences. From a historical perspective, there have been two waves of globalization. The first wave started in the 19th century, and came to an end with the beginning of the First World War. The second wave started after the Second World War, and is still continuing...