Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Archives Highlighted Teaching RSS Twitter micro.blog Edit Sidebars On the Internet For Reference Edit Posts

Perhaps it is the growing recognition that while Tesla has its problems its competitors are all trapped in Clayton Christensen's innovator's dilemma to a previously unforeseen degree? Yes, shorts are always vulnerable to a squeeze—almost by definition, they cannot stay solvent long enough to outlast any serious outburst of market irrationality. But I must confess I agree with Josh Brown here: the bloodbath of the Tesla bears is definitely one for the ages: Joshua M Brown: Greatest Short Squeeze of All Time? https://thereformedbroker.com/2020/02/04/greatest-short-squeeze-of-all-time/: 'Now this is just breathtaking–I have no skin in the game on this one but cannot stop watching it. I think what’s happened with Tesla recently represents the greatest short squeeze of all time. A rally since around October when they surprised to the upside in an earnings report has just culminated in an explosive 100% year-to-date gain at this morning’s open...

#noted #2020-02-22

Posted on February 22, 2020 at 16:16 in #noted | | Comments (3)

Comments