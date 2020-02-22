Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Perhaps it is the growing recognition that while Tesla has its problems its competitors are all trapped in Clayton Christensen's innovator's dilemma to a previously unforeseen degree? Yes, shorts are always vulnerable to a squeeze—almost by definition, they cannot stay solvent long enough to outlast any serious outburst of market irrationality. But I must confess I agree with Josh Brown here: the bloodbath of the Tesla bears is definitely one for the ages: Joshua M Brown: Greatest Short Squeeze of All Time? https://thereformedbroker.com/2020/02/04/greatest-short-squeeze-of-all-time/: 'Now this is just breathtaking–I have no skin in the game on this one but cannot stop watching it. I think what’s happened with Tesla recently represents the greatest short squeeze of all time. A rally since around October when they surprised to the upside in an earnings report has just culminated in an explosive 100% year-to-date gain at this morning’s open...