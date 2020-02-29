Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Equitable Growth founder John Podesta says very wise things as he lays out the roadmap for repairing American democracy: Author: John Podesta: What House Democrats should do now - The Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/02/05/country-needs-houses-oversight-now-more-than-ever/: 'The House is the only governmental body with the power and will to expose Trump’s corruption. Unfortunately, the other institutions that were supposed to hold a corrupt president accountable have protected him instead. The attorney general, America’s chief law enforcement officer, has run an interference campaign to protect Trump from accountability. Lawyers at the White House and Office of Management and Budget have rendered legal opinions enabling presidential actions that the independent Government Accountability Office have found to be unlawful, and that constitutional scholars on the left and right have said are dangerous and unprecedented.... First, let the oversight committees get back to basics. During the impeachment process, a number of House committees went largely quiet. Now they should aggressively pursue unfinished business, including addressing Trump’s efforts to take away health-care protections for people with preexisting conditions and to raid the U.S. military budget to fund his useless wall at the southern border.... Second, complete the story that the Senate Republican leadership wanted to spike. The House majority should expose the Senate impeachment trial for what it was—a coverup—by subpoenaing witnesses such as Bolton, Mulvaney, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, and Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman...