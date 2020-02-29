Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

A new attempt to launch a journal not so much of historical political economics, but of historical human sciences economics, from the extremely sharp and thoughtful Marc Flandreau. We wish him well: Marc Flandreau: Capitalism: A Journal of History and Economics https://cap.pennpress.org/: 'Capitalism: A Journal of History and Economics offers a trans-disciplinary forum for the examination of the history of economic phenomena broadly conceived. It features original and peer-reviewed contributions by authors from across the humanities and social sciences on the historical dimensions of markets, capitalism, political economy, and economic thought. It is also interested in how economic questions interact with those of power, knowledge, race, class, and gender, as well as the interplay between the environment and the economy, in any region of the world. The journal aims to publish canon-questioning research that challenges and denaturalizes existing categories and modes of analysis. To those ends, we welcome any methodological or theoretical approach so long as there is a historical dimension to the analysis...