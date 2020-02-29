Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

From the smart people at the Center for American Progress: The gap between campaign promise and policy reality under the Trump administration appears to me at least to be... uniquely wide. And I do not think that this is motivated reasoning on my part: Center for American Progress: Trump’s Broken Promises https://trumpsbrokenpromises.org/: 'What Trump Promised: As a 2016 candidate, Donald Trump made huge promises to American families, claiming that he’d work for them rather than wealthy donors and corporate interests. He promised to lower drug prices and give people great health care. He claimed he’d increase wages. He boasted that factories would stop moving overseas. Here’s the Reality: He’s siding with insurance companies to end protections for people with pre-existing conditions. He’s siding with drug companies as drug prices soar. And he passed a tax bill that gave almost all the benefits to the wealthy and big corporations that even rewarded companies for moving jobs overseas...