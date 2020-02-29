Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Kim Clausing's Open is high on my list for very good policy books of the past year. Attempts to achieve social and egalitarian goals by closing off the international economy buy what they buy at an extremely heavy price, and Kim Clausing is very convincing that that price is rarely worth paying. And that leaves out all of the restrictions on openness that are not aimed at accomplishing egalitarian and social goals: Kimberly Clausing: Open: The Progressive Case for Free Trade, Immigration, and Global Capital http://irle.berkeley.edu/event/open-the-progressive-case-for-free-trade-immigration-and-global-capital: "International trade brings countries together by raising living standards, benefiting consumers, and making countries richer. Global capital mobility helps both borrowers and lenders. International business improves efficiency and fosters innovation. And immigration remains one of America’s greatest strengths, as newcomers play an essential role in economic growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Closing the door to the benefits of the open economy would cause untold damage for Americans. Instead, Clausing outlines a progressive agenda to manage globalization more effectively, presenting strategies to equip workers for a modern economy, to modernize tax policy for a global economy, and to establish a better partnership between society and the business community...