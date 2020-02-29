Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

This was, I am told, a very good sbow: Equitable Growth: Vision 2020 Book Release Breakfast https://equitablegrowth.org/event/vision-2020-book-release-breakfast/: 'The Washington Center for Equitable Growth is proud to announce that it will be releasing its new book, Vision 2020: Evidence for a Stronger Economy, at a breakfast event on February 18, 2020. Authored by leading scholars across the country, this compilation of 21 essays highlights a range of new ideas and the research behind them. We compiled Vision 2020 so the latest research informs critical election-year economic policy debates and to inspire decisionmakers to take action to address inequality’s subversive effect on broadly shared and sustainable economic growth. Building on many of the key themes and ideas from Equitable Growth’s Vision 2020 conference, this package of policy proposals tackles many of the ways that the increasing concentration of economic resources translates into political and social power. Panelists: Heather Boushey... Robynn Cox... Susan Lambert... Fiona Scott Morton...