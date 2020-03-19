Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Betty Cracker: Red State, Blue State https://www.balloon-juice.com/2020/03/19/red-state-blue-state/: 'I asked in the earlier thread if y’all thought Trump would ever be held accountable for his epic bungling. I hold out no hope that he’ll get what he deserves... but will it ever be widely acknowledged that he hideously bungled the coronavirus response, similarly to how W is commonly acknowledged to have fucked up by starting the Iraq War?I don’t know, but it’s vitally important that Trump, his elected and appointed enablers and the media sycophants who propped him up and misled people with disastrous results are held to account. It’s not just a question of having nice things. It’s life or death, as new reporting by The Times underscores...