Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

...And, also, even expert journos on a specialized beat do rely on a lot of the institutional and conventional environment around research to have much chance of getting their reporting mostly right most of the time; but under extraordinary conditions the institutions and conventions are likely to shift subtly or break off rapidly (no doubt for perfectly good reasons)—for example, when the tremendously large volume of simultaneous research shifts the environment towards much more frequent rapid-fire sharing of preliminary results, very tentative findings, possible breakthroughs, etc., in huge volumes, on very short turn-around times and often with minimal opportunity for peer review or revision before they are widely disseminated. (Call this the supply-side worry.)

My point is, the more you go towards those kind of situations, and towards stronger cases of these two kinds of worries, the more trouble you can expect from exactly the trouble that you point out, and that this can have some characteristic effects (for example a lot of unwarranted confidence, false precision, errors of groupthink and closed-mindedness towards possible falsification, and in general an unusually elevated likelihood that you'll hit points of diminishing or negative returns, where consuming more information fails to make you better informed).

(The suggestion that there may be better substitutes, e.g., in reading abstracts, depends on an underlying conjecture that these tend to do a better job than reporters of doing things like explicitly stating the simplifying assumptions behind models, stating ranges of possible values in outcomes, acknowledging rival explanations and limitations on the precision or generalizability of findings, etc. And also that these statements are comprehensible to the person reading them. If I'm wrong about the substitutability claim -- either because the sources don't do those things very well either, or because even if they do the reader is ill-prepared to understand or make use of them -- then in either case, that may be a reason for that reader to consume less information under the circumstances and to be relatively more agnostic and less confident in their beliefs about the topics in question.)...