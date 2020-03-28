Daily Notes: 2020-03-28

Lizzie Burden: Trump’s Crusade to Reopen the Economy ‘May See Extra 5M Deaths’ and a Second Fiscal Bailout https://www.bradford-delong.com/2020/03/lizzie-burden-_trumps-crusade-to-reopen-the-economy-may-see-extra-5m-deaths-and-a-second-fiscal-bailout_-eco.html: 'Economists know the shutdown can’t last forever.... Economists are also unanimously deferential to the scientists.... The reality is the US shut down too late to copy China now, Brad DeLong, professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, said. “If we had imposed the Wuhan lockdown then three weeks after... the hunker down could be relaxed.” It’s no use trying to catch China by restarting prematurely.... Even if the lockdown does end at Easter, there’s a substantial risk that the decision could backfire.... “Five million additional Americans will have died,” he said. “In return we will have produced an extra $1 trillion of stuff. That’s a trade-off of $200,000 (£164,000) per life, which is not a good trade-off to aim at making.”... Politics aside, the economic picture is bleak. In DeLong’s assessment: “Right now we are f------”...