Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Livetweeting the conversation about Paul Krugman's new book Arguing with Zombies: Claudia Sahm: 'Here we go!!!... https://twitter.com/Claudia_Sahm/status/1224848106333917187 Heather Boushey sets up conversation about Adam Smith’s invisible hand... Paul Krugman less of a believer in it now than earlier in his career... She shared image of Hamburger Helper, not so gentle or invisible... is that what he thinks of it when he points to market power? Paul Krugman said that that hand reminded him of very early career when he was a research assistant living on his own and eating a lot of hamburger helper :-)... More seriously, he sees power as a blind spot to economists today and throughout his career...