Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Young whippersnapper Carmen Sanchez Cumming joins Equitable Growth: Carmen Sanchez Cumming: What the Historically Low U.S. Unemployment Rate Means for Women Workers https://equitablegrowth.org/what-the-historically-low-u-s-unemployment-rate-means-for-women-workers/: 'Last month’s Jobs Report showed that at 3.5 percent, the share of women who are actively looking for a job but don’t have one continues to be near a 65-year low. At 3.6 percent, men’s unemployment rate is currently slightly above the rate for women. Prior to 1983, that was rarely the case. Research published in 2017 by economists Stefania Albanesi of the University of Pittsburgh and Ayşegül Şahin (at the time with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and now at the University of Texas at Austin) shows that for most of the post-World War II period and until the early 1980s, women’s unemployment rate was rarely below 5 percent and usually more than 1.5 percentage points above that of their male counterparts. In the ensuing four decades, however, the gender unemployment gap—the difference between the female and male unemployment rates—nearly disappeared except during recessions, when men consistently experience a higher joblessness rate...