Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Erik Loomis: If Only We Could Choose Who the 2% Would Be https://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2020/03/if-only-we-could-choose-who-the-2-would-be: 'Rick Santelli, a decade off of leading off the corporate-racist freakout against Obama that created the Tea Party, is back wishing 2% of the world would die of coronavirus so that the markets would just keep going up, no doubt to 36,000: @rationalsquad: "Rick Santelli on @CNBC just made the argument that we'd be better off if everyone got the #coronavirus right away and 2% of the world died off, so that financial markets could stabilize. Rick likes Republicans, don't be like Rick...