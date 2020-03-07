Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

The stakes in Virginia's gun-control debate affect much more than just those who live in Virginia: German Lopez: Virginia’s Gun Control Bills, & the Backlash Against Them, Explained https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2020/1/23/21075335/virginia-gun-control-laws-mass-shootings: 'aAs Harvard Injury Control Research Center director David Hemenway previously told me, “I think hardly anything is a big deal. I’m convinced that large numbers of small things add up.” State laws like the ones Virginia is proposing.... Due to its relatively weak gun laws, the state has often acted as a crucial hub in the “Iron Pipeline” from the South to Northern states that have stricter firearm laws. In New York state, for example, almost 74 percent of guns used in crimes between 2010 and 2015 came from states with lax gun laws, based on a report from the New York State Office of the Attorney General. About 15 percent of likely trafficked crime guns came from Virginia — the most from any single state. This phenomenon, in which guns flow from places with weak laws to places with strong laws, is common across the US...